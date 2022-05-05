Market Mover: Heritage (HFWA) Drops at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HFWA - Market Data & News Trade

Today Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: HFWA) is trading 3.21% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:02:14 est, was $24.70. Heritage has fallen $0.82 so far today.

27,034 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Heritage has a YTD change of 6.41%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Heritage Financial Corp.

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 61 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island.

To get more information on Heritage Financial Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Heritage Financial Corp.'s Profile.

