Market Mover: Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Falls at Midday April 25

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ: HTBK) shares lost 3.18%, or $0.37 per share, as on 12:05:44 est today. Opening the day at $11.54, 53,934 shares of Heritage Commerce have been traded today and the stock has moved between $11.74 and $11.19.

This year the company has a YTD change of 1.49%.

Heritage Commerce anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Heritage Commerce Corp.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a California corporation organized in 1998, is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Company provides a wide range of banking services through Heritage Bank of Commerce, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a California state-chartered bank headquartered in San Jose, California and has been conducting business since 1994. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a multi-community independent bank that offers a full range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners and employees. Heritage Bank of Commerce operates through 14 full service branch offices located in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Benito, and San Mateo, which are in the San Francisco Bay Area of California. Its market includes the headquarters of several technology-based companies in the region commonly known as 'Silicon Valley.' Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in Santa Clara, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States.

