Market Mover: Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Loses at Midday May 11

Shares of Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ: HNNA) moved 4.32% Wednesday.

As of 11:50:35 est, Hennessy Advisors is currently sitting at $9.04 and has fallen $0.408 per share.

Hennessy Advisors has moved 11.18% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 10.23% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Hennessy Advisors Inc

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is a publicly traded investment manager offering a broad range of domestic equity, multi-asset, and sector and specialty mutual funds. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is committed to providing superior service to shareholders and employing a consistent and disciplined approach to investing based on a buy-and-hold philosophy that rejects the idea of market timing.

