Market Mover: Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Falls at Midday May 23

Shares of Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ: HNNA) moved 7.43% Monday.

As of 11:46:41 est, Hennessy Advisors is currently sitting at $10.10 and dropped $0.81 per share.

Hennessy Advisors has moved 3.91% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 3.54% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Hennessy Advisors Inc

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is a publicly traded investment manager offering a broad range of domestic equity, multi-asset, and sector and specialty mutual funds. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is committed to providing superior service to shareholders and employing a consistent and disciplined approach to investing based on a buy-and-hold philosophy that rejects the idea of market timing.

