Market Mover: Health Catalyst (HCAT) Gains at Midday March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HCAT - Market Data & News Trade

Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares are up 7.27%, or $1.64 per share, as on 12:01:35 est today. Since opening the day at $23.61, 330,450 shares of Health Catalyst have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $24.64 and $22.55.

Already the company has moved YTD 43.06%.

Health Catalyst expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Health Catalyst visit the company profile.

About Health Catalyst Inc

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

To get more information on Health Catalyst Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Health Catalyst Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles