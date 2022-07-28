Market Mover: Hayward (HAYW) Falls at Midday July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HAYW - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) fell 18.67% Thursday.

As of 11:57:32 est, Hayward sits at $11.27 and has fallen $2.56 per share in trading so far.

Hayward has moved 10.51% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 47.73% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Hayward Holdings Inc

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

