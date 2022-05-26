Market Mover: Haverty Furniture Cos., (HVT) Rises at Midday May 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HVT - Market Data & News Trade

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. (NYSE: HVT) shares have risen 6.39%, or $1.76 per share, as on 11:59:04 est today. Since opening the day at $27.89, 87,586 shares of Haverty Furniture Cos., have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $29.60 and $27.89.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 9.15%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Haverty Furniture Cos., visit the company profile.

About Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges.

To get more information on Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Will New AT&T, Dish Co-opetition Deal Work: Jeff Kagan Cisco Down 12% in Premarket Trading Thursday After Top Line Miss and Lower Forecast Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk To Step Down in Surprise Announcement Target Hits 52-Week Low After Missing Badly on First Quarter Earnings