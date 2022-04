Market Mover: Harrow Health (HROW) Falls at Midday April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HROW - Market Data & News Trade

Harrow Health Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) shares lost 1.78%, or $0.125 per share, as on 10:37:22 est today. Since opening the day at $7.04, 3,373 shares of Harrow Health have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $6.91 and $6.83.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 18.63%.

Harrow Health expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Harrow Health Inc

Harrow Health, Inc. owns a portfolio of ophthalmic pharmaceutical businesses, including ImprimisRx, the nation's leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics, and Melt Pharmaceuticals. The Company also owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface and Melt. Supported by dedicated employees, Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first.

