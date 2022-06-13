Market Mover: Harrow Health (HROW) Down at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HROW - Market Data & News Trade

Harrow Health Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) has lost $0.47 (6.26%) and is currently sitting at $7.04, as of 11:59:41 est on June 13.

350,945 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 1.44% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 27.07% over the last 30 days.

Harrow Health expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Harrow Health Inc

Harrow Health, Inc. owns a portfolio of ophthalmic pharmaceutical businesses, including ImprimisRx, the nation's leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics, and Melt Pharmaceuticals. The Company also owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface and Melt. Supported by dedicated employees, Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first.

