Market Mover: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital (HASI) Drops at Midday July 12

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) has fallen $5.14 (14.15%) and sits at $31.45, as of 11:58:12 est on July 12.

3,642,458 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 4.39% over the last 5 days and shares fell 3.74% over the last 30 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc

Hannon Armstrong is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $7 billion in managed assets as of December 31, 2020, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns.

