Market Mover: Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Gains at Midday March 9

Today Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co - Class A (NYSE: HBB) is trading 2.86% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:59:57 est, was $12.97. Hamilton Beach Brands has risen $0.36 over the previous day’s close.

9,269 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Hamilton Beach Brands has a YTD change of 11.55%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-15.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co - Class A

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Weston®, TrueAir® and BrightlineTM personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances and CHI® premium garment care products. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®.

