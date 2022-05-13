Market Mover: Halliburton (HAL) Gains at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HAL - Market Data & News Trade

Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) has gained $1.495 (4.33%) and sits at $35.93, as of 11:58:01 est on May 13.

3,449,170 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 5.81% over the last 5 days and shares fell 12.57% over the last 30 days.

Halliburton is set to release earnings on 2022-07-19.

About Halliburton Co.

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir - from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

