Market Mover: H&R Block (HRB) Rises at Midday May 12

Shares of H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) rose 3.56% Thursday.

As of 11:59:20 est, H&R Block sits at $29.17 and has moved $1.01 per share in trading so far.

H&R Block has moved 5.53% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 21.87% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About H&R Block Inc.

H&R Block, Inc. provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

