Market Mover: H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Falls at Midday June 10

H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ: HEES) shares have fallen 6.45%, or $2.31 per share, as on 11:59:09 est today. After Opening the Day at $35.03, 78,443 shares of H&E Equipment Services have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $36.38 and $33.21.

Already the company is down 17.93%.

H&E Equipment Services is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

About H&E Equipment Services Inc

The Company is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with 97 full-service facilities throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment, and rents, sells, and provides parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment; and material handling equipment. By providing equipment rental, sales, on site parts, repair services, and maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers' varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal, and provides cross-selling opportunities among its new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts sales, and services operations.

