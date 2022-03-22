Market Mover: Guardion Health (GHSI) Rises at Midday March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GHSI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GHSI) is trading 6.87% up.

The latest price, as of 12:02:08 est, was $0.27. Guardion Health has climbed $0.0171 over the previous day’s close.

1,793,802 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Guardion Health has a YTD change of 61.52%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-24.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Guardion Health visit the company profile.

About Guardion Health Sciences Inc

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. , is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company. Guardion offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and diagnostic products that support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals. Guardion's commercial and developmental initiatives are supported by equally impressive scientific and medical advisory boards, led by seasoned business executives and physicians with many years of experience. This combination of expertise and scientific knowledge forms the foundation of Guardion's growing position within the eye care industry and the clinical nutrition marketplace.

To get more information on Guardion Health Sciences Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Guardion Health Sciences Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles