Market Mover: Groupon (GRPN) Drops at Midday June 30

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) has fallen $0.65 (5.46%) and is currently sitting at $11.34, as of 11:57:35 est on June 30.

327,567 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 20.19% over the last 5 days and shares lost 23.62% over the last 30 days.

Groupon expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Groupon Inc

Groupon is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For its customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For its merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.

