Market Mover: Group 1 Automotive, (GPI) Rises at Midday May 13

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) shares are up 4.59%, or $8.26 per share, as on 11:53:33 est today. Since opening at $182.12, 51,888 shares of Group 1 Automotive, have been traded today and the stock has traded between $189.30 and $180.11.

Already the company is down 7.61%.

Group 1 Automotive, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. owns and operates 184 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 49 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

