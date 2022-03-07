Market Mover: GreenTree Hospitality (GHG) Down at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GHG - Market Data & News Trade

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd - ADR (NYSE: GHG) has lost $0.15 (2.81%) and is currently sitting at $5.18, as of 10:28:04 est on March 7.

4,952 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 5.16% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 2.70% over the last 30 days.

GreenTree Hospitality expects its next earnings on 2022-04-13.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd - ADR

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ('GreenTree' or the 'Company') is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of September30, 2020, GreenTree had a total number of 4,195 hotels. In 2019, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in 'World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325', published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in Chinain 2019 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

