Market Mover: Graham (GHC) Falls at Midday April 25

Graham Holdings Co. - Class B (NYSE: GHC) shares lost 1.81%, or $11.19 per share, as on 11:31:09 est today. Since opening the day at $610.00, 7,104 shares of Graham exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $617.10 and $604.95.

Already the company has a YTD change of 1.42%.

Graham is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Graham Holdings Co. - Class B

Graham Holdings Company is a diversified holding company whose principal operations include educational services; television broadcasting; online, print and local TV news; home health and hospice care; custom manufacturing; automotive; and, restaurant venues. The Company owns Kaplan, a leading global diversified education services leader; Graham Media Group (WDIV-Detroit, KPRC-Houston, WKMG-Orlando, KSAT-San Antonio, WJXT-Jacksonville, WCWJ-Jacksonville, WSLS-Roanoke); The Slate Group; Foreign Policy; Megaphone and Pinna. The Company also owns Code3 (formerly SocialCode) and Decile, leading social marketing solutions companies; Graham Healthcare Group (Celtic Healthcare and Residential Healthcare Group), home health and hospice providers; Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical solutions for applications of workspace power solutions, architectural lighting, electrical components and assemblies; Hoover Treated Wood Products, a manufacturer of pressure-impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks, linear actuators and lifting systems; and, Forney Corporation, a manufacturer of burners, igniters, dampers and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. Additionally, the Company owns Lexus of Rockville, Honda of Tysons Corner, and Jeep of Bethesda; Clyde's Restaurant Group (CRG), restaurant and entertainment venues in the Washington, DC metropolitan area; Framebridge, Inc., a custom framing service company; and, CyberVista, a cybersecurity training and workforce development company.

