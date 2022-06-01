Market Mover: Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Down at Midday June 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GOSS - Market Data & News Trade

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) has lost $0.355 (5.04%) and is currently sitting at $6.70, as of 11:58:17 est on June 1.

186,958 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 5.50% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 2.03% over the last 30 days.

Gossamer Bio expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Gossamer Bio visit the company profile.

About Gossamer Bio Inc

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

To get more information on Gossamer Bio Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Gossamer Bio Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Why T-Mobile Is Not Raising Prices Like AT&T and Verizon: Jeff Kagan Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance Dollar Tree Posts Record First Quarter, Leads Nasdaq Gainers