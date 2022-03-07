Market Mover: Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Loses at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBDC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ: GBDC) moved 2.46% Monday.

As of 12:01:33 est, Golub Capital BDC sits at $15.26 and dropped $0.385 so far today.

Golub Capital BDC has moved 0.60% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 3.33% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Golub Capital BDC Inc

The Company is an externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company invests primarily in one-stop and other senior secured loans of U.S. middle-market companies that are often sponsored by private equity investors. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of the Golub Capital group of companies ("Golub Capital").

