Market Mover: Golar Lng (GLNG) Up at Midday March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLNG - Market Data & News Trade

Today Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) is trading 2.65% up.

The latest price, as of 12:01:13 est, was $22.16. Golar Lng has risen $0.57 over the previous day’s close.

1,857,421 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Golar Lng has a YTD change of 73.69%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Golar Lng visit the company profile.

About Golar Lng

Golar LNG is one of the world's most innovative and experienced independent owners and operators of marine LNG infrastructure. The company developed the world's first Floating LNG liquefaction terminal (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) projects based on the conversion of existing LNG carriers. Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies have now been completed for a larger newbuild FLNG solution. Golar is also collaborating with another industry leader to investigate solutions for the floating production of blue and green ammonia as well as carbon reduction in LNG production.

To get more information on Golar Lng and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Golar Lng's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles