Market Mover: Global Internet of People (SDH) Down at Midday May 9

Global Internet of People Inc (NASDAQ: SDH) shares are down 8.43%, or $0.15 per share, as on 12:03:40 est today. After Opening the Day at $1.70, 9,341 shares of Global Internet of People exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $1.66 and $1.58.

Already the company has moved YTD 53.45%.

Global Internet of People is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Global Internet of People Inc

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, Global Internet of People, Inc. operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services SDH offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The offline services SDH offers to its members are study tours and forums.

