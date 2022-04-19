Market Mover: Gilead, (GILD) Rises at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GILD - Market Data & News Trade

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares moved 1.21%, or $0.745 per share, as on 12:00:00 est today. Since opening the day at $61.58, 1,700,056 shares of Gilead, exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $62.38 and $61.58.

This year the company is down 14.11%.

Gilead, expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. Gilead has promoted equity, particularly healthcare equity, since the company brought its first therapies to the market. Through global partnerships, Gilead's medicines today reach millions of people in low- and middle-income countries around the world. In the United States, Gilead has committed more than $100 million over 10 years through the COMPASS Initiative to community organizations that are working to combat HIV in the Southern United States. In 2020, Gilead launched the Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to support organizations tackling racial inequities affecting Black communities across the United States.

