Market Mover: Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Loses at Midday April 25

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) has dropped $0.15 (2.03%) and sits at $7.24, as of 12:03:50 est on April 25.

145,919 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 10.32% over the last 5 days and shares fell 14.37% over the last 30 days.

Gilat Satellite Networks anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, it designs and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by its innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, its portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

