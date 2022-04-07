Market Mover: Genworth (GNW) Drops at Midday April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GNW - Market Data & News Trade

Today Genworth Financial Inc - Class A (NYSE: GNW) is trading 3.06% down.

The latest price, as of 12:02:26 est, was $3.66. Genworth has fallen $0.115 over the previous day’s close.

1,994,518 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Genworth has a YTD change of 7.16%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Genworth visit the company profile.

About Genworth Financial Inc - Class A

Genworth Financial, Inc. is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871.

To get more information on Genworth Financial Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Genworth Financial Inc - Class A's Profile.

