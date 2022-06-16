Market Mover: Generac (GNRC) Drops at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GNRC - Market Data & News Trade

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) has fallen $21.84 (8.79%) and sits at $226.31, as of 12:05:10 est on June 16.

641,853 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 14.35% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 13.05% over the last 30 days.

Generac is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Generac visit the company profile.

About Generac Holdings Inc

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

