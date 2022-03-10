Market Mover: GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Falls at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GCMG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: GCMG) are down 2.43% Thursday.

As of 11:59:47 est, GCM Grosvenor sits at $10.02 and has moved $0.25 per share in trading so far.

GCM Grosvenor has moved 18.94% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 1.22% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About GCM Grosvenor Inc - Class A

CM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $59 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

