Market Mover: Gannett Co (GCI) Down at Midday April 14

Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE: GCI) shares are down 1.51%, or $0.065 per share, as on 11:58:23 est today. Opening the day at $4.30, 170,737 shares of Gannett Co have traded hands and the stock has traded between $4.36 and $4.23.

Already the company is down 19.32%.

Gannett Co anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Gannett Co Inc.

Gannett Co., Inc. is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with its Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. The Company's current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc., which are marketed under the LOCALiQ brand, and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures.

