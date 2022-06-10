Market Mover: Gamida Cell (GMDA) Loses at Midday June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GMDA - Market Data & News Trade

Today Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) is trading 5.38% down.

The latest price, as of 11:57:01 est, was $2.11. Gamida Cell has fallen $0.12 over the previous day’s close.

205,898 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Gamida Cell has a YTD change of 12.20%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Gamida Cell Ltd

Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company harnesses its cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need.

