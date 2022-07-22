Market Mover: Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) Falls at Midday July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FCEL - Market Data & News Trade

Today Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is trading 5.09% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:55:21 est, was $3.38. Fuelcell Energy dropped $0.18 over the previous day’s close.

6,396,936 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Fuelcell Energy has moved YTD 31.92%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-09-13.

About Fuelcell Energy Inc

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world's most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Its solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. It targets large-scale power users with its megawatt-class installations globally, and currently offers sub-megawatt solutions for smaller power consumers in Europe. To provide a frame of reference, one megawatt is adequate to continually power approximately 1,000 average sized U.S. homes. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. Its fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation, and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Its customer base includes utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities/military bases and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. Its leading geographic markets are currently the United States and South Korea, and it is pursuing opportunities in other countries around the world. FuelCell Energy, based in Connecticut, was founded in 1969.

