Market Mover: FreightCar America (RAIL) Down at Midday May 10

FreightCar America Inc (NASDAQ: RAIL) has dropped $1.09 (21.50%) and is currently sitting at $3.95, as of 12:10:05 est on May 10.

461,230 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 9.46% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 9.79% over the last 30 days.

FreightCar America expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About FreightCar America Inc

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

