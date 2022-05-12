Market Mover: Fox Factory (FOXF) Gains at Midday May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FOXF - Market Data & News Trade

Today Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) is trading 2.90% up.

The latest price, as of 11:55:58 est, was $82.41. Fox Factory has moved $2.3 in trading today.

146,248 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Fox Factory has moved YTD 53.38%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

