Market Mover: Forward Industries, (FORD) Up at Midday July 26

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares moved 5.36%, or $0.09 per share, as on 11:07:48 est today. Since opening the day at $1.69, 69,362 shares of Forward Industries, have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $1.77 and $1.69.

Already the company is up 7.69%.

Forward Industries, expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Incorporated in 1962 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Forward Industries is a global designer and distributor of custom carry and protective solutions. The company has a 30-year-plus track record of Far Eastern sourcing capability. Forward has subsidiaries in Switzerland and the U.K.

