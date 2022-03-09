Market Mover: Forte (FBRX) Gains at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FBRX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: FBRX) are up 7.31% Wednesday.

As of 11:52:58 est, Forte sits at $1.40 and has climbed $0.095 so far today.

Forte has moved 17.20% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 39.25% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-14.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Forte visit the company profile.

About Forte Biosciences Inc

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company developing a live biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. FB-401 has completed Phase 1/2a testing in adult and pediatric (3 years of age and older) patients with atopic dermatitis. There is a significant unmet need for safe and effective therapies particularly for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. In September 2020, Forte initiated a multi-center, placebo controlled clinical trial of FB-401 which is expected to enroll pediatric, adolescent and adult AD subjects aged 2 years of age and older.

To get more information on Forte Biosciences Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Forte Biosciences Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles