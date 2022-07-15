Market Mover: Foghorn (FHTX) Rises at Midday July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FHTX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FHTX) climbed 7.29% Friday.

As of 11:53:52 est, Foghorn sits at $15.25 and has moved $1.055 so far today.

Foghorn has moved 14.47% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 36.69% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Foghorn Therapeutics Inc

Foghorn Therapeutics is pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, an untapped opportunity for therapeutic intervention. The Company's proprietary Gene Traffic Control® platform gives it an integrated, mechanistic understanding of how the various components of the chromatin regulatory system interact, allowing it to identify, validate and potentially drug targets within the system.

