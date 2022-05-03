Market Mover: Fluent (FLNT) Loses at Midday May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLNT - Market Data & News Trade

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares have fallen 5.88%, or $0.08 per share, as on 11:58:47 est today. Since opening at $1.36, 107,998 shares of Fluent have been traded today and the stock has moved between $1.36 and $1.26.

This year the company has a YTD change of 31.66%.

Fluent is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Fluent Inc

Fluent, Inc. is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging its proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

