Market Mover: Floor & Decor (FND) Rises at Midday April 25

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: FND) rose 1.04% Monday.

As of 12:02:33 est, Floor & Decor is currently sitting at $79.56 and has risen $0.83 per share in trading so far.

Floor & Decor has moved 9.68% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 38.85% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - Class A

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 128 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 30 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

