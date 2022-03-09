Market Mover: Flexsteel Industries, (FLXS) Gains at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLXS - Market Data & News Trade

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares are up 4.75%, or $0.91 per share, as on 11:50:35 est today. Since opening at $19.69, 3,823 shares of Flexsteel Industries, have traded hands and the stock has moved between $20.50 and $19.63.

This year the company has a YTD change of 28.63%.

Flexsteel Industries, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the 'Company') is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of upholstered furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name 'Flexsteel' is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its eCommerce channel and direct sales force.

