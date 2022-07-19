Market Mover: FlexShopper (FPAY) Rises at Midday July 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FPAY - Market Data & News Trade

Today FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY) is trading 6.90% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:30:15 est, was $0.99. FlexShopper has climbed $0.0639 over the previous day’s close.

12,172 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, FlexShopper has a YTD change of 60.59%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About FlexShopper Inc

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc., is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

