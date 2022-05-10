Market Mover: Flagstar, (FBC) Down at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FBC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is trading 3.99% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:56:50 est, was $33.19. Flagstar, has moved $1.38 so far today.

178,614 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Flagstar, has moved YTD 27.59%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Flagstar, visit the company profile.

About Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a $31.0 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich.Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 103 retail locations in 28 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $227 billion of loans representing almost 1.1 million borrowers.

To get more information on Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering