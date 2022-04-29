Market Mover: Fiserv, (FISV) Drops at Midday April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FISV - Market Data & News Trade

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) has lost $3.83 (3.66%) and is currently sitting at $101.23, as of 11:58:08 est on April 29.

1,196,788 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 3.25% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 1.69% over the last 30 days.

Fiserv, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Fiserv, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc. aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies ®.

