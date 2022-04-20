Market Mover: FirstCash (FCFS) Loses at Midday April 20

FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) shares lost 1.30%, or $0.985 per share, as on 11:58:09 est today. Since opening at $76.70, 60,216 shares of FirstCash have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $76.70 and $74.99.

This year the company has a YTD change of 2.11%.

FirstCash expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About FirstCash Holdings Inc

FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores with approximately 2,750 retail pawn locations and 17,000 employees in 24 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four countries in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. FirstCash focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.

