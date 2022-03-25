Market Mover: FirstCash (FCFS) Climbs at Midday March 25

FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) shares have risen 2.94%, or $2 per share, as on 11:59:03 est today. After Opening the Day at $68.25, 116,437 shares of FirstCash have traded hands and the stock has moved between $70.41 and $67.73.

Already the company has a YTD change of 8.72%.

FirstCash is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About FirstCash Holdings Inc

FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores with approximately 2,750 retail pawn locations and 17,000 employees in 24 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four countries in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. FirstCash focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.

