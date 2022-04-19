Market Mover: First Community (FCBC) Rises at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FCBC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) are up 1.62% Tuesday.

As of 10:43:05 est, First Community is currently sitting at $27.54 and has risen $0.44 per share.

First Community has moved 7.73% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 18.18% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

About First Community Bankshares Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 50 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2020. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.18 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2020. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.01 billion as of December 31, 2020.

