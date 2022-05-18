Market Mover: Fifth Third (FITB) Drops at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FITB - Market Data & News Trade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has dropped $1.21 (3.25%) and is currently sitting at $35.99, as of 11:56:36 est on May 18.

1,438,834 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 1.64% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 4.69% over the last 30 days.

Fifth Third anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $205 billion in assets and operated 1,134 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,397 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2020, had $434 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses.

