Market Mover: Fennec (FENC) Rises at Midday March 22

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) has climbed $0.27 (4.59%) and is currently sitting at $6.15, as of 11:57:35 est on March 22.

58,358 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 14.84% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 20.74% over the last 30 days.

Fennec anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK™ for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. for this potential use. Fennec has a license agreement with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) for exclusive worldwide license rights to intellectual property directed to sodium thiosulfate and its use for chemoprotection, including the prevention of ototoxicity induced by platinum chemotherapy, in humans.

