Market Mover: Federated Hermes (FHI) Drops at Midday April 7

Federated Hermes Inc - Class B (NYSE: FHI) has lost $0.97 (2.95%) and sits at $31.97, as of 12:00:03 est on April 7.

133,711 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 3.99% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 8.14% over the last 30 days.

Federated Hermes is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Federated Hermes visit the company profile.

About Federated Hermes Inc - Class B

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $614.8 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2020. Guided by its conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, its investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world- class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide.

