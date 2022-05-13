Market Mover: Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Gains at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLMN - Market Data & News Trade

Falcon Minerals Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: FLMN) has risen $0.305 (4.38%) and is currently sitting at $7.25, as of 11:54:33 est on May 13.

479,785 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 8.17% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 0.72% over the last 30 days.

Falcon Minerals is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Falcon Minerals Corp - Class A

Falcon Minerals Corporation is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire high growth oil-weighted mineral rights. Falcon Minerals owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas. The Company also owns approximately 80,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

