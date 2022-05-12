Market Mover: F-star (FSTX) Loses at Midday May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FSTX - Market Data & News Trade

F-star Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FSTX) shares are down 10.29%, or $0.25 per share, as on 11:56:05 est today. Opening the day at $2.35, 93,527 shares of F-star exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $2.44 and $2.18.

Already the company has moved YTD 51.59%.

F-star is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

About F-star Therapeutics Inc

F-star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the Company's goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific natural antibody (mAb²™) format, F-star's mission is to generate highly differentiated best-in-class drug candidates with monoclonal antibody-like manufacturability.

